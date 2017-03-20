Which Payout Ratio Is Best?

Which Payout Ratio Is Best?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

The dividend payout ratio is a prominent research tool for my Portfolio of a Millenial . Here's a snapshot of my current holdings from a dividend perspective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... 20 hr Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO 20 hr Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... 20 hr Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC