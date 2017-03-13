When is dedicated funding not dedicat...

When is dedicated funding not dedicated? When it's for the MTA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Crain's New York Business

Every weekday, 8 million commuters rely on New York's mass-transit network, driving an economy worth billions of dollars to the state. Yet despite its vital importance, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been the frequent target of underfunding, budget raids and broken promises from state government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC