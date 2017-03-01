What Does Warren Buffett See in Apple?

Warren Buffett's investment in Apple is a lot like his investment in IBM. Buffett is investing billions in a huge company he feels certain will have higher EPS in 5 to 10 years Since Warren Buffett 's annual letter came out and he followed up with a lengthy interview on CNBC where he talked about how much more Apple stock Berkshire now owned and how he was the one who bought most of it I have gotten a lot of email questions asking about his purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.