US' first woman train engineer speaks in Lasa

El Paso native Christine Gonzalez gained nationwide fame in the 1970s as the first woman in the United States to become an engineer for a Class 1 railroad. US' first woman train engineer speaks in Las Cruces LAS CRUCES - El Paso native Christine Gonzalez gained nationwide fame in the 1970s as the first woman in the United States to become an engineer for a Class 1 railroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.