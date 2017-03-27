UPDATE 2-Grupo Mexico says Florida ra...

UPDATE 2-Grupo Mexico says Florida railroad buy offers dollar cash flow

Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its planned takeover of Florida East Coast Railway would allow it to expand its exposure to U.S. rail freight, increase dollar earnings and diversify revenue sources. In an analyst call, Grupo Mexico executives said they expected the $2.1 billion deal, which is subject to government approval, to close within 60 to 90 days.

