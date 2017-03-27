UPDATE 2-Grupo Mexico says Florida railroad buy offers dollar cash flow
Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its planned takeover of Florida East Coast Railway would allow it to expand its exposure to U.S. rail freight, increase dollar earnings and diversify revenue sources. In an analyst call, Grupo Mexico executives said they expected the $2.1 billion deal, which is subject to government approval, to close within 60 to 90 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb '17
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC