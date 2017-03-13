UP Steam train No. 844 is preparing f...

UP Steam train No. 844 is preparing for its 2017 excursions

Union Pacific's restored steam train No. 844's first trip, following a break-in run in the Cheyenne-Colorado area, will take the locomotive through Wyoming, Idaho and Utah beginning April 18. Several stops are scheduled throughout the 11-day roundtrip.

