Union Pacific Railroad: Border Adjustment Tariffs May Create Value Opportunity

Union Pacific Corporation has rewarded shareholders, including the Value Investing for Main Street Model Portfolio, with a 166% capital gain plus increasing dividends since August 2010. But we think international trade deconstruction may create a buying opportunity for this cash-generating, dividend-paying core portfolio holding.

