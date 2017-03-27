Union Pacific Foundation grants $30,0...

Union Pacific Foundation grants $30,000 to Gothenburg YMCA Project

GOTHENBURG - Kelli O'Brien, Director of Public Affairs for Union Pacific, presented a check for $30,000 to the Gothenburg Hospital Foundation. Becky Jobman, Executive Director for the Hospital Foundation received the check.

