Umatilla driver escaped car moments before train hit it
A Umatilla woman whose car got stuck late Tuesday on a Sumter County railroad crossing escaped moments before her vehicle was struck by a train, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Farah Karim Dhanani, 25, was driving a 2012 Kia Rio about 10 p.m. when she encountered railroad crossing traffic lights flashing and the control arms down, FHP Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Tue
|misfit 0676
|4
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb '17
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC