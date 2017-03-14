Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Stake Cut by Barings LLC
Barings LLC reduced its position in Trinity Industries Inc by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period.
