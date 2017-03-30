Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
Trinity Industries Inc has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
