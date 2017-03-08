Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity's 212th consecutively paid dividend, is payable April 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2017. Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a diversified industrial company that owns complementary market-leading businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors, among others.
