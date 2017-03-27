Trinity Industries: Day Of Reckoning Or Day Of Bliss Approaches
In addition to Trinity suffering from weak demand regarding its railcars and other operations, the company has been pressured by its lawsuit that it is appealing. While I see this as a positive catalyst for the firm, there is significant downside risk if they lose on appeal.
