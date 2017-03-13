Travel options around New Jersey impacted by impending blizzard

New Jersey Transit says that all bus and Access Link service will be suspended Tuesday beginning at 12:01 a.m. All NJ Transit rail lines will operate on a weekend schedule Tuesday, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail line, which will operate its regular weekday schedule. The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a weekend schedule with the addition of service, operating every 20 minutes, between Tonnelle Avenue and Hoboken Terminal.

