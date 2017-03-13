Tragedy Averted Following Derailment

The stillness of the night erupted into a raging inferno early Friday morning as 17 tank cars carrying ethanol derailed and burst into flames one mile southeast of Graettinger. According to Palo Alto County Sheriff Lynn Schultes, the Palo Alto County Communications' Center received a call at 12:53 a.m. March 10 of a fire near the railroad tracks after a train had passed by in the 2900 block of 435th Avenue.

