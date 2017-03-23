Timmins Gold Files Annual Documents

Timmins Gold Corp. hereby notifies shareholders, in accordance with the requirements of the NYSE MKT LLC, that the Company's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 are available on the Company's website at www.timminsgold.com . Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge either through a link on the Company's website or at [email protected] .

