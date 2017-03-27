'They are scared': CP workers say roo...

'They are scared': CP workers say rookie engineers ill-prepared for dangerous job

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The union representing CP engineers says it's concerned about the company's approach to training, including its preparation of new engineers working mountain routes in B.C. Dave Seglins is a CBC News journalist whose recent reporting has focused on Canada's national security and surveillance programs revealed through documents obtained by U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden. Seglins and his team have investigated a wide range of domestic and international affairs, including railway safety, policing, and government and corporate corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) 9 hr ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb '17 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb '17 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC