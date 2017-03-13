The new train is coming, but first more crossings have to close

This time, drivers in Midtown and Little Haiti must endure rail-crossing closures as Northeast 36th, 39th and 59th street get blocked off on either side of the Florida East Coast Railway tracks. From Thursday at 6 p.m. through Saturday at 6 p.m., drivers on Northeast 59th Street will be detoured at Northeast Second Avenue coming from the west and Northeast Fourth Court coming from the east.

