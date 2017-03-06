The Latest: Witness says incline at bus crash site a problem
At least one witness to a bus-train crash in Biloxi says the railroad crossing there poses a problem for vehicles because of a steep climb on each side to get over an embankment. Federal records show 16 accidents have occurred at the crossing since 1976.
