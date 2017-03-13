Texarkana man pleads not guilty to disconnecting train car
The man who allegedly rode a Kansas City Southern freight train from Texarkana to near Winthrop, Ark., and disconnected a train car pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal mischief in the first degree. Ninth Circuit Court Judge Charles Yeargan scheduled court dates.
