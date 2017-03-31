[Sunset Park] Flub-way! Sunset Parker...

[Sunset Park] Flub-way! Sunset Parkers steamed about lack of fliers,...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority blindsided Sunset Parker straphangers by offering negligible notice of the 53rd Street station's impending six-month closure, say locals. The agency posted only a few fliers - all in English - at the station less than a week before the March 27 shutter, and now local leaders are railing against the silent treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,487 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC