South metro news briefs: Final leg approved for Mississippi Regional Trail
Dakota County's physical development committee at its March 14 meeting approved plans for the last segment of the Mississippi Regional Trail, which will cover a two-mile stretch of Rosemount. The 27-mile Mississippi Regional Trail will connect Hastings to St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|34 min
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|37 min
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|39 min
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC