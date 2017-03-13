South metro news briefs: Final leg ap...

South metro news briefs: Final leg approved for Mississippi Regional Trail

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

Dakota County's physical development committee at its March 14 meeting approved plans for the last segment of the Mississippi Regional Trail, which will cover a two-mile stretch of Rosemount. The 27-mile Mississippi Regional Trail will connect Hastings to St. Paul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... 34 min Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO 37 min Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... 39 min Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC