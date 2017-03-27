Sex offender Winston George Thomas wanted once again by police
Winston George Thomas is a designated a high-risk sex offender with a long history of being released from jail and re-arrested for breaching his conditions. Winston George Thomas, 39, is a designated a high-risk sex offender who has been in and out of Headingley Correctional Centre numerous times since 2010.
