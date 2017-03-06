Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 360 Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation
Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
