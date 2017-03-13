Schneider inks new multi-year agreement with CSX

Schneider, a provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has agreed to a new multiyear agreement with CSX Transportation under which the railroad will continue to serve as one of Schneider's primary rail providers. The agreement sustains the ability for Schneider to serve the Eastern United States as the demand for intermodal transportation increases, according to Jim Filter, senior vice president and general manager of Schneider Intermodal.

