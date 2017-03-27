Santa Barbara County Agencies Conduct...

Santa Barbara County Agencies Conduct Exercise Involving Deadly Hazardous Materials Release

Emergency personnel in specialized protective suits check out a railroad car 'leaking' a hazardous material Thursday during a multi-agency disaster drill. An emergency worker in aspecialized protective suit goes through decontamination Thursday during a multi-agency disaster drill.

