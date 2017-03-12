Salem Community College assistant professor's artwork celebrated at new railway station
The artwork of Salem Community College Assistant Professor of Visual and Performing Arts Jenna Lucente is permanently featured at the newly opened Arthur Kill Station on the Staten Island Railway. The artwork of Jenna Lucente is permanently featured at the newly opened Arthur Kill Station on the Staten Island Railway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC