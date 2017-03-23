Rails Derailed? RBC Downgrades Norfolk Southern On 'Unappealing' Risk/Return
Although Norfolk Southern Corp. has made material progress in its cost cutting initiatives in 2016, RBC Capital's Walter Spracklin believes further efficiency gains would be much more difficult to achieve going forward. "With NSC valuations now hitting peak levels, we believe the risks to achieving those targets do not match the upside return," Spracklin mentioned.
