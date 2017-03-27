Railroad Maintenance Road Closures Throughout City
The City has been notified that Union Pacific Railroad will perform maintenance on Mainline No. 1 at the following crossings: Conrads Lane, Orion Drive, Gruene Road, Old Austin Road, Rusk Street, Comal Avenue, South Castell Avenue, Elm Street, Jahn The work will begin Saturday, April 1st and is expected to be complete by Wednesday, April 5th.
