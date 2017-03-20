Quest to save old Alton Train Station may be derailed due to restraints

The quest to save the old Alton Train Station may be much tougher of a battle than it originally seemed, and it never appeared to be easy. Restraints from Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the property, coupled with the herculean task of moving the building are making the future of the old Alton Train Station, which is still in use until the new train station opens , seem very bleak.

