Quest to save old Alton Train Station may be derailed due to restraints
The quest to save the old Alton Train Station may be much tougher of a battle than it originally seemed, and it never appeared to be easy. Restraints from Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the property, coupled with the herculean task of moving the building are making the future of the old Alton Train Station, which is still in use until the new train station opens , seem very bleak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|20 hr
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|20 hr
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|20 hr
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC