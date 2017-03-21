Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pa...

Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited - Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report released on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01.

