Pregnant model killed by train while posing on tracks for picture to...

Fredzania "Zanie" Thompson, 19, can be seen smiling as she stands between two sets of tracks during the shoot in Navasota, Texas. "Words can not explain how the city of Navasota is feeling at this very moment or her fiancA© and family" Navasota Assistant City Manager Shawn Myatt said: "Basically, you have two railroad tracks there, one is Burlington Northern to the west and one is Union Pacific to the east, and she was in between the two tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.