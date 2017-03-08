Port of Charleston: Plenty of cargo opportunities along I-95 corridor
CSX Corp. plans to build the Carolina Connector intermodal facility in Rocky Mount, N.C., joining the State Ports Authority's inland port in Dillon as sources of new cargo for the Port of Charleston. File/Brad Nettles/Staff The State Ports Authority broke ground late last week on its $40 million inland port in Dillon , but there's a much bigger project just 150 miles up U.S. Interstate 95 that promises to drive more cargo to the Port of Charleston .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC