Port of Charleston: Plenty of cargo opportunities along I-95 corridor

CSX Corp. plans to build the Carolina Connector intermodal facility in Rocky Mount, N.C., joining the State Ports Authority's inland port in Dillon as sources of new cargo for the Port of Charleston. File/Brad Nettles/Staff The State Ports Authority broke ground late last week on its $40 million inland port in Dillon , but there's a much bigger project just 150 miles up U.S. Interstate 95 that promises to drive more cargo to the Port of Charleston .

