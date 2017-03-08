Port of Charleston: Plenty of cargo o...

Port of Charleston: Plenty of cargo opportunities along I-95 corridor

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

CSX Corp. plans to build the Carolina Connector intermodal facility in Rocky Mount, N.C., joining the State Ports Authority's inland port in Dillon as sources of new cargo for the Port of Charleston. File/Brad Nettles/Staff The State Ports Authority broke ground late last week on its $40 million inland port in Dillon , but there's a much bigger project just 150 miles up U.S. Interstate 95 that promises to drive more cargo to the Port of Charleston .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC