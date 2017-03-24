Passenger trains clip each other in NYC; no serious injuries
Two passenger trains clipped each other during the morning rush Friday at Penn Station, jolting commuters and creating major travel disruptions but causing no serious injuries. The accident involved an Amtrak Acela Express train headed from Boston to Washington that partially derailed as it slowly pulled out of the station at around 9 a.m. As it listed, it scraped the side of a New Jersey Transit train that was coming into the station, the busiest in the U.S., officials said.
