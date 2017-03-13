Operation Lifesaver names new Board chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Bonnie Murphy, president and CEO of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. , announced that the national nonprofit organization's board of directors has elected Robert C. VanderClute as chair, following the recent resignation of previous OLI board chair William 'Bill' Barringer, railroad consultant and former director of grade crossing safety at Norfolk Southern Corporation. 'We are thrilled to have Bob VanderClute leading Operation Lifesaver, Inc.'s board of directors,' Murphy said.

