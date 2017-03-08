Ohio township clears way for NS yard

Ohio township clears way for NS yard

SWANTON, Ohio - A turf war between the village of Swanton and Swanton Township - along with a big check - have helped clear the way for a planned Norfolk Southern Corp. seven-track railroad yard that has faced vocal opposition by some residents. The township and Norfolk Southern reached agreement recently for the township to support closure of the Scott Road crossing at the train tracks.

