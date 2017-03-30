NYC Got Rid Of Trash Cans In Bid To R...

NYC Got Rid Of Trash Cans In Bid To Reduce Trash, And It Backfired

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Attempts by New York City to remove trash cans from subway stops in a bid to reduce trash and rats have officially failed, local Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials admitted Wednesday. "It took the MTA five years, but we are gratified that it recognized the need to end this controversial experiment that showed little to no improvements in riders' experience," Thomas DiNapoli, New York's State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, said in a statement .

