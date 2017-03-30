No injuries when three tanker cars tip over in Riverdale train yard
No one was injured when three rail tankers rolled over in the Indiana Harbor Belt train yard in south suburban Riverdale on Thursday morning, fire officials said. Five tankers containing propylene were affected, three rolling on their sides and two leaning on the track, but there were no leaks or danger to the community, according to Riverdale Fire Chief Robert Scharnhorst.
