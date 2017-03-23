No deal on closing Tama railroad cros...

No deal on closing Tama railroad crossings

23 min ago Read more: Tama News-Herald

Negotiations to close McClellan and Harmon streets Union Pacific Railroad crossings in downtown Tama derailed Monday night when city council members heard further terms of the proposal during their regular meeting. On March 6 the council learned the railroad was offering the city $40,000 to close each crossing and with the Iowa Department of Transportation kicking in another $15,000.

