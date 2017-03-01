NJ Transit Police investigating two S...

NJ Transit Police investigating two Sunday incidents

A Newark man was killed by an oncoming train early Saturday morning in one of two incidents involving New Jersey Transit trains early Sunday morning. New Jersey Transit spokesperson Penelope Bassett said the first incident happened with a North Jersey Coast train that left New York Penn Station at 1:01 a.m. Bassett said the accident happend at around 1:30 just east of the Secaucus train station.

