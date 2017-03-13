New Jersey Transit Logs Most Accident...

New Jersey Transit Logs Most Accidents Among U.S. Commuter Railroads

5 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

New Jersey Transit, under state and federal inquiry for violating safety rules and operating protocols, logged the most accidents last year among the 10 biggest U.S. commuter railroads, federal records show. The 21 accidents disclosed online by the Federal Railroad Administration on March 1 were more than double those involving the Long Island Rail Road, the nation's largest passenger-train service.

