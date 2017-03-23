NAFTA changes could jeopardize $3.5 billion in daily trade volume
That's how much money is at stake if the new administration continues to jeopardize relations with two of its largest trading partners, according to a panel of experts who spoke at the National Grain and Feed Association's annual meeting in New Orleans. In recent months, President Trump has infuriated Mexico's citizens with his plans to build a wall along the 1,989-mile border between the two countries.
