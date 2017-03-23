MTA to close 3 Brooklyn R train stations for 6-month renovations
Three R train stations in Brooklyn are getting makeovers this year, and it will force riders to use other stops for six months, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Thursday. The first station to close will be the 53rd St. stop on Monday.
