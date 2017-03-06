MTA Shelves Park Ave. Ventilation Plant After Community Uproar, Pol Says

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has shelved a plan to build a ventilation plant underneath a stretch of Park Avenue in Murray Hill after neighbors rallied against it , according to State Senator Liz Krueger. The project, which called for the construction of a ventilation plant underneath Park Avenue near East 37th or East 38th Street, was removed from the MTA's five-year plan in part due to opposition from neighbors, Krueger told constituents in a letter last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.