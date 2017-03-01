MTA board OKs $7.8 million contract f...

MTA board OKs $7.8 million contract for cameras on Metro-North's M7 cars

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board late last week approved a $7.8 million contract with Bombardier Transportation to install onboard cameras on MTA Metro-North Railroad's M7 fleet. The contract covers 334 rail cars, according to an MTA staff summary of the project.

