MTA board OKs $7.8 million contract for cameras on Metro-North's M7 cars
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board late last week approved a $7.8 million contract with Bombardier Transportation to install onboard cameras on MTA Metro-North Railroad's M7 fleet. The contract covers 334 rail cars, according to an MTA staff summary of the project.
