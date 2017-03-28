MTA Bags Experiment of Removing Trash Cans from Platforms
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has bagged its experimental idea to remove trash cans from subway platforms around the city. The idea was to encourage riders to take their trash with them, and reduce the number of rats that are attracted to trash bags on platforms and in trash rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|9 hr
|misfit 0676
|4
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb '17
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC