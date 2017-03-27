More than 30 cars derailed in Malakoff train incident, numerous agencies on scene
Authorities in Henderson County are on the scene of a Hazmat situation after a train derailed Wednesday night. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed that over 30 cars jumped the rails behind the Hilltop Worship Center, off of Highway 31, in Malakoff.
