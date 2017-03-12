Mexico watchdog says rail sector may lack enough competition
A lack of competition in Mexico's rail freight sector, which is dominated by Grupo Mexico and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, has resulted in high customer prices, Mexico's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday, citing preliminary findings. The probe, by regulator Cofece's investigations arm, said miner Grupo Mexico, Kansas City Southern de Mexico , and Ferrovalle control more than 72 percent of the market which allows them to fix prices, restrict supply and impede access to their networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC