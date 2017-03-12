Mexico watchdog says rail sector may ...

Mexico watchdog says rail sector may lack enough competition

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A lack of competition in Mexico's rail freight sector, which is dominated by Grupo Mexico and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, has resulted in high customer prices, Mexico's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday, citing preliminary findings. The probe, by regulator Cofece's investigations arm, said miner Grupo Mexico, Kansas City Southern de Mexico , and Ferrovalle control more than 72 percent of the market which allows them to fix prices, restrict supply and impede access to their networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC