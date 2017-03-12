Mexico watchdog says rail sector may lack enough competition

A lack of competition in Mexico's rail freight sector, which is dominated by Grupo Mexico and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, has resulted in high customer prices, Mexico's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday, citing preliminary findings. The probe, by regulator Cofece's investigations arm, said miner Grupo Mexico, Kansas City Southern de Mexico , and Ferrovalle control more than 72 percent of the market which allows them to fix prices, restrict supply and impede access to their networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.