Mexico: rail duopoly hurts competition, cites high prices

" Mexican regulatory authorities say an investigation has found that an effective rail duopoly between Kansas City Southern and Grupo Mexico has increased transport costs and created a lack of competition in rail freight. The Commission on Competition said Wednesday that the U.S. and Mexican firms own most of a third rail company, Ferrovalle.

