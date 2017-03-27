Mexican conglomerate buys FEC Railway...

Mexican conglomerate buys FEC Railway for $2.1 billion

Read more: The Miami Herald

Grupo Mexico, a mining and rail conglomerate, is buying the Florida East Coast Railway Holdings Corp. for $2.1 billion under an agreement announced Tuesday. The purchase will enable the Mexican company to expand its U.S. freight transport business on Florida East Coast Railway's 351 miles of tracks stretching from Miami to Jacksonville.

